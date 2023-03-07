TP-Link’s latest Archer AX55 Pro Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router comes with 2.5GbE at $135 low

Amazon is now offering the all-new TP-Link Archer AX55 Pro Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $134.99 shipped. Launching for $150 at the beginning of February, today’s deal is now dropping $15 off the regular price and making a new all-time low we’ve tracked. While the regular Archer AX55 has existed for a good while now, TP-Link has upgraded this model with a 2.5GbE WAN/LAN port so you can have even faster wireless internet should you have a plan from your ISP greater than gigabit speeds. Outside of the 2.5GbE upgrade, it can support wireless speeds upwards of 3,000Mb/s across the 2.4 and 5.0GHz bands with the four antennas using beamforming technology to ensure even coverage around your home. You’ll also find support for OneMesh, TP-Link’s system for forming a mesh network with an extender to prevent dropped coverage. Have an Alexa or Assistant smart home ecosystem established? You’ll even be able to integrate the Archer AX55 Pro within them for hands-free controls. Head below for more.

Outside of the upgraded 2.5GbE WAN port, you’ll also have access to at least four gigabit Ethernet LAN ports, but you may need more for your setup. In that case, you can grab the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $15. To get going with this switch all you need is the power connection and an Ethernet run from your router and you can immediately start using the other four ports. There’s no fan here so it operates silently and can be mounted to your desk or on a wall depending on your setup.

Once you’ve upgraded your wireless home networking, you can have more confidence in smart home gear staying connected. We’re currently tracking the VOCOlinc Neon Rope Lights marked down to $30 which is only the second time its hit the Amazon low price. Compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant much like the rest of the gear in the VOCOlinc stable, this offering features a flexible design that can be installed behind TVs, up on shelves, and elsewhere in your home to add a splash of color just about anywhere. You’re getting 10 feet of smart rope lighting that has a built-in diffuser and all of the same smart features as noted above.

TP-Link Archer AX55 Pro Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

2.5 Gbps Multi-Gigabit Connectivity: Archer AX55 Pro has 1 x 2.5 Gbps WAN/LAN port along with 1 x gigabit WAN/LAN port and 3 x gigabit LAN ports for all your expansion needs

Dual-Band AX3000 WiFi 6 Router: Experience incredible WiFi 6 speeds up to 2402 Mbps at 5GHz Band and 574 Mbps at 2.4GHz Band on the 160 MHz channel. Stream stutter-free 8K/4K videos, enjoy lag-free online gaming

Support for VPN Client & Server: Allow devices in your home network to access remote VPN servers without needing to install VPN software on every device.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!