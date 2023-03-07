VOCOlinc’s Neon Rope Smart Lights work with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant at $30 (Save $15)

Amazon’s official VOCOlinc is now offering its Neon Rope Lights for $29.99 shipped with the on-page coupon. This smart home upgrade is down from the usual $45 going rate and arriving at its lowest price yet at $15 off. Marking only the second time it has ever hit the Amazon all-time low, this one is now on sale for the first time since the very beginning of the year. Compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant much like the rest of the gear in the VOCOlinc stable, this offering features a flexible design that can be installed behind TVs, up on shelves, and elsewhere in your home to add a splash of color just about anywhere. You’re getting 10 feet of smart rope lighting that has a built-in diffuser and all of the same smart features as noted above. We’ve reviewed other VOCOlinc HomeKit gear in the past, for a better idea of what to expect from the brand, too.

As far as alternatives go, not all too many brands are actually competing in the neon-inspired light market. Though our friends over at Govee are one of those, with its own Neon Rope Light still not getting close to today’s VOCOlinc sale price. Its 10-foot offering sells for $64 right now, and makes the notable trade-off of ditching HomeKit support.

If your smart home ambitions are a bit more intricate than just picking up a smart plug or two, we’re also tracking some other discounts in our smart home guide this week. Leading the way for those in the Siri ecosystem, we’re tracking a collection of gear in Eve’s latest HomeKit lineup. Including new offerings with Thread, there’s everything from smart weather stations, outdoor cameras with HomeKit Secure Video, and more from $34.

VOCOlinc Neon Rope Light features:

The latest RGB+IC technology offers flexible neon lights with multiple colors and effects through an app, far beyond the capabilities of traditional RGB strips. You can choose from various themed lights (Christmas, Nature, Festive, and Mood themes) for different occasions and display flowing animation effects to decorate your home. VOCOLinc neon rope lights are compatible with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant. You can simply say “Alexa, turn off the light” or “Hey Siri, turn the light to yellow” to control the lights through voice commands. The app remote control also allows you to control the smart neon light strip from anywhere, anytime.

