Save 29% on ULTRALOQ’s 6-in-1 Biometric Bluetooth Smart Lock down at $126.50

The official ULTRALOQ Amazon storefront is currently offering its U-Bolt Pro 6-in-1 Keyless Biometric Bluetooth Smart Lock for $126.65 shipped. Normally going for $179, this 29% discount marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked for this model while coming within $1.50 of the all-time low we last saw in December. This 6-in-1 lock brings a built-in fingerprint scanner alongside the ability to unlock via a smartphone over Bluetooth, including both auto proximity and shake-to-open options to your front door. You’ll also have a mechanical key as a backup if you ever need to get in without electronic means. The companion app will allow you to set up temporary unlock options for guests as well as enable automatic locking when you leave the door. The unit also features an IP65 weather- and dust-proof design with a lifetime mechanical warranty. Head below for more.

While this will add smart lock functionality to your door, you may just want a camera instead. In that case, you could grab the TP-Link Kasa Smart Video Doorbell with Chime for $45. This doorbell captures 2K video and can record it to either the local microSD card or to the cloud with the Kasa Care subscription. Using AI, the doorbell can automatically detect when a person is at your door and not the neighbor’s dog. IR night vision allows you to see up to 30 feet from the doorbell as well. The wireless chime simply plugs into a wall outlet and will notify anyone in the home when the bell is rung. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, locks, cameras, and more. Looking to add some extra cameras around your home? We’re still tracking the TP-Link Kasa 2K Wired Outdoor Security Camera marked down to $40, the all-time low price. Here you will have access to Alexa and Assistant integration with its Wi-Fi connectivity. Recordings made by the camera can either be stored in the cloud with the subscription Kasa offers or on a local microSD card. In the Kasa app, you can set up custom activity zones that will be used to detect motion and trigger actions. This camera also uses a starlight sensor to have crisp detail even in low-light conditions. Communicate with people on the other side from anywhere using the integrated 2-way audio, then scare them off with the built-in siren.

Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro 6-in-1 Smart Door Lock features:

Auto Lock and Auto Unlock: Smart Lock automatically locks as you leave and unlocks when you arrive at your door with your smartphone in your pocket. 360° Live Fingerprint ID. Just one touch to unlock your smart lock. No more fumbling around for keys. Stores up to 100 fingerprints. Up to 50 customizable 4-8 digit codes for backup.

Certified Highest Security and Durability: ANSI/BHMA A156.36 Commercial Grade 1. Proven for up to 35 times strength of standard residential locks along with a 7 times longer lifespan. IP65 rated dust and weatherproof external Smart Lock built to withstand heat and cold.

6-in-1 Keyless Entry Smart Lock: Touch and Go 360° Fingerprint ID + Anti-peep Keypad + Smartphone + Auto Unlock + Shake to Open + Mechanical Key

