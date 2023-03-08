Apple Magic Trackpad 2 is a must-have for new M2 Mac mini owners at $113 on Amazon

Amazon is now offering the official Apple Magic Trackpad 2 for $113 shipped. Normally fetching $129, you’re looking at the first discount of the year and since back in the fall at $16 off. It is the lowest we’ve seen since back in October specifically, and hits the second-best Amazon price to date, too. Whether you’re looking to fully convert that shiny new M2 Pro MacBook into more of a desktop machine without giving up Apple’s best-in-class trackpad or just need to upgrade your new M2 Mac mini, today’s discount is about as rare of an opportunity as you’ll find. Alongside all of the multi-touch features built into macOS, this features an edge-to-edge glass surface and Force Touch support for navigating your Mac or iPad. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box. This is easily one of the best accessories on the market for desktop Mac users, which you can score at one of the best prices yet, too. Head below for more.

Apple’s Magic Mouse however is a more affordable option if you’re set on bringing home an in-house accessory for less than the price of the discounted option above. It’ll deliver much of the same multi-touch features on the Trackpad 2, just in a different form-factor. You’ll only pay $70 while upgrading your Mac setup with the popular peripheral at $9 off.

With the new work week now halfway over, all of today’s best deals are where they always are – over in our Apple guide. With notable price cuts across everything from the latest flagship M2 devices to other accessories and more, there are plenty of all-time lows on tap to complement some other rare offers.

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 features:

Magic Trackpad is wireless and rechargeable, and it includes the full range of Multi-Touch gestures and Force Touch technology. Sensors underneath the trackpad surface detect subtle differences in the amount of pressure you apply, bringing more functionality to your fingertips and enabling a deeper connection to your content. It features a large edge-to-edge glass surface area, making scrolling and swiping through your favorite content more productive and comfortable than ever.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

