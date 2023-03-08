Amazon offers up to 39% off Vantrue dash cams today: E1 mini $72, plus more from $136

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Vantrue Amazon storefront is now offering up to 39% off a range of its dash camera rigs. One option has the Vantrue E1 Lite 1080p Wi-Fi Mini Dash Cam on sale for $71.99 shipped. Regularly $100 directly from Vantrue and more recently carrying a $90 price tag at Amazon, this is up at nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also about $5.50 under the last couple price drops we have tracked. You’re looking at a compact 1080p dash cam with HDR support, a 160-degree viewing angle, an F1.8 wide aperture, and 24-hour parking mode that will automatically engage the collision detection and motion sensor while your vehicle is parked. Hands-free voice control and built-in GPS tracking are nice touches while onboard microSD card storage potential mitigates the need for pricey cloud services. Head below for more of today’s Gold Box Vantrue dash cam deals.

If you are looking for something more feature-rich and high-end, the rest of today’s Gold Box sale is worth a look. While the model detailed above is the most affordable of the bunch, you’ll find even deeper price drops with the other three models on sale here today. Pricing starts from $136 shipped and everything is waiting for you on this landing page for today only.

And while we are on the subject, be sure to dive into our hands-on impressions of the brand new Peak Design articulating MagSafe Car Vent Mount that launched yesterday. But for something far more affordable, head straight over to the price drops we spotted this morning on iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch 5 car mounts for iPhone and Android with deals starting from $18.

Vantrue E1 Lite Wi-Fi Mini Dash Cam feature:

Vantrue E1 Lite mini dash cam records in 1080P+ HDR (High Dynamic Range) Technology with a 160 degree viewing angle, thanks to the F1.8 wide aperture and decent low-light performance, you’ll be able to read number plates or find spot minor things while you were driving at night. This 1080P dash camera comes with APP for Android or iOS smartphones to get a live stream, download videos, track gps data, change settings, edit and share your footage simple. This dashcam will auto switch to parking mode while your car is parked. Collision detection or motion sensor can be triggered by impact or movement, low bitrate or low frame rate mode keeps recording continuously with low power consumption.

