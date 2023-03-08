iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch 5 car mounts for iPhone and Android on sale from $18

Amazon is now offering the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent Car Mount for $18.21 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While you would more regularly pay $25, today’s offer amounts to the second-best price of the year and is the lowest we’ve seen since our previous mention back in December. It amounts to 28% in savings and comes within cents of the all-time low from the holidays. Delivering iOttie’s latest One Touch mount mechanism, the brand’s in-car accessory keeps your iPhone or Android smartphone in-view by resting right on an air vent. Whether you’re looking for a way to keep an eye on navigation directions in landscape orientation or just check on music playback, the swivel head adjusts to your use case. Plus, iOttie’s mount can adjust to hold everything from the compact iPhone 13 mini to the larger 14 Pro Max and other handsets in-between.

Amazon also currently carries the savings over to the the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Car Mount at $25.32. Normally fetching $35, you’re looking at the third-best price to date at just under 30% off. It comes within $1 of the all-time low last set back in the summer of 2022 and is within cents of the Black Friday mention. As the latest version of iOttie’s popular car mount, this model sports a refreshed One Touch system for keeping your phone locked in place. Its cup holder design lets you position a variety of smartphone sizes in your ride’s center console, differing from the air vent build of the featured offering.

For all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Anker, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs.

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent Mount features:

The Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent Mount is the next generation of the top car mount in the U.S. Featuring the Patented Easy One Touch Mechanism, you can lock and release smartphones quickly with a one handed motion. Recognized for superior quality and sleek design, the new Easy One Touch 5 series features a new finish that complements modern automotive interiors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!