Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro sees clearance discounts from $599 (Save $200+)

Expercom today is now offering the very first chance to save on Apple’s now previous-generation M1 iPad Pro. After largely selling out through the holiday season last year, the Apple certified retailer is back with likely one last chance to save on the 11-inch configuration that starts from $599 shipped for the Wi-Fi 128GB model. Down from $799, you’re looking at $200 in savings as well as a match of the all-time low. This is the best we’ve seen since back over the Black Friday shopping season and is the first chance to save period since. The elevated Wi-Fi 256GB capacity is also on sale and getting in on saving at $679, down from $899.

All powered by the M1 chip, Apple’s now previous-generation iPad Pro is centered around the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Thunderbolt connectivity much like its newer counterpart. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package that’s well below the newer M2 model. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more details.

A notable addition to your new setup, the form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the iPadOS experience. And you’re certainly saving enough cash with the lead deal to add this on and still walk away with a total cost that is far below retail.

With the new work week now halfway over, all of today’s best deals are where they always are – over in our Apple guide. With notable price cuts across everything from the latest flagship M2 devices to other accessories and more, there are plenty of all-time lows on tap to complement some other rare offers.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life.2 The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable.1 Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!