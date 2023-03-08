J.Crew Factory updates your wardrobe with up to 50% off sitewide + extra 20% off your purchase

J.Crew Factory’s latest Flash Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off when you buy any 3 or more styles with code TAKE20 at checkout. Plus, you can save an extra 50% off all clearance with code HALFOFF as well. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Straight-Fit Flex Jeans in TrueTemp365 that’s currently marked down to $77 and originally sold for $128. This style has temperature regulating material to help keep you warm or cool and two-way stretch for added comfort as well. They have a tapered leg that’s flattering and the hem an easily be rolled for a stylish look. Better yet, the medium wash is highly versatile and the material is made of 30% recycled components as well. Find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew Factory below or you can shop the entire sale here.

