Nike Women’s Flash Event takes 25% off select styles with this promo code

The Nike Women’s Event is currently offering 25% off select styles with promo code WOMEN25 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Air Max SC Sneakers that are currently marked down to $48 and originally sold for $85. It’s available in twelve color options and these shoes are a nice option for everyday wear. They feature a lightweight design for added convenience and are highly cushioned to promote comfort as well. This style is a very trendy option for the spring season and with over 300 positive reviews, these sneakers are rated 4.7/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off Levi’s, adidas, Nike, Cole Haan, and more.

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
