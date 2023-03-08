TravisMathew’s new spring collection has the perfect polos for all occasions

Spring is quickly approaching, and TravisMathew has an array of new polos to complete your wardrobe. The brand’s polos are often referred to as “perfect” because of their versatility and wearability. You can choose from an array of colors and pattern options that are flattering as well as on-trend for the spring season. The polos are also designed to promote comfort with all of the bells and whistles we are all looking for. So whether you’re off to a round of golf with your friends or heading to a date night, we’ve got a phenomenal option for you. Be sure to check out all of our top picks below, and you will want to check out our news guide for additional stories today.

The Zinna Polo Shirt

The Zinna Polo was designed to keep you looking fresh all day while comfortable for a confident feel all day. This polo shirt has a wrinkle-resistant fabric that’s infused with stretch, which is fantastic for your golf game. It also has a slightly textured feel that elevates the polo and a chest logo for an even more stylish look. With over 450 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars and priced at $90. Better yet, you can choose from eight fun color options for spring, and it’s available in sizing from small to 3XL.

The Heater Polo Shirt

Another must-have style from TravisMathew this spring is the Heater Polo Shirt. TravisMathew quotes that, “The Heater Polo is made for the man who pries himself in being a perfectionist in performance. Currently the Heater Polo could be considered the world’s #1 performance polo, given it’s worn by Jon Rahm, the #1 ranked player in the world’s most imperfect sport (golf).” This style will easily become your favorite polo, especially for golf, due to its four-way stretch fabric, quick-drying material, and lightweight design. It also has a stylish logo on the back, right under the collar, and it’s wrinkle resistant as well. This style is also nice for work or date night with a collar that will stay in place all day. It’s available in a range of color options featuring a heathered stripe, and it’s priced at $90.

Printed Polo Shirts from TravisMathew

Looking to stand out? Check out TravisMathew’s new prints for spring. One of our favorite styles is the Margarita Mayhem Polo Shirt that has a fun stripe design that’s sophisticated. The colorblock design is very on-trend for this season, and it has logos on the back and front of the polo. The material is made of a pima cotton and polyester blend that was made to wash nicely time after time. However, if you’re looking for an all-over print, the Atole Polo Shirt is another favorite style that will easily stand out in the crowd.

