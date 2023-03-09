Amazfit’s T-Rex Pro Smart Watch can join you on dives and runs at the second-best price of $125

Amazon is currently offering the black colorway Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smart Watch for $124.95 shipped. Normally going for $160, this 22% discount marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked with today’s deal being the lowest we’ve seen over the past year. It also comes within $15 of the all-time low seen only once before. Delivering a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, you’ll easily be able to see the time, notifications, fitness stats, and more on your new smartwatch. The battery is said to last for 18 days on a single charge, as well, meaning you can go over two weeks without plugging it in. You’ll find built-in GPS available too, which can help track hiking trips, biking outings, and more. Don’t worry about taking off the watch when you swim either, it can remain water-resistant up to 100 meters below the surface so you could realistically dive with it. Over 100 sport modes are baked in here with the watch monitoring your heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, and even your sleep. Be sure to check out our launch coverage and hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

Keeping your electronics safe is worth the investment; spend some of your savings here to grab a 2-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for $7. They’re made specifically for the T-Rex Pro and fit the display perfectly. As a watch, you’ll likely bang it around while working on projects or just walking around. Using a tempered glass screen protector helps prevent scratches, and can even help avoid cracking the actual display in some circumstances. Plus, with two protectors included, when one gets damaged you can easily swap it out for another.

If you’d rather upgrade to an Apple Watch instead, now is the time with the latest Apple Watch Series 8 41mm GPS marked down to $329, matching the all-time low price we’ve previously tracked. Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an always-on display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smart Watch features:

【TOUGHNESS FROM THE INSIDE OUT】The Amazfit T-Rex Pro comes with a 1.3″ HD AMOLED always-on color screen; The outer bezel undergoes a metal-spraying process, which enhances the rich textures of the light 60g watch body. Having passed 15 military-grade tests1, this smart watch can battle with you through hot deserts, humid rainforest and polar glaciers. Witness endurance that braves the elements with ease

【YOUR PARTNER IN EXPLORATION】The Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch is high-level exploration partner, suporting four global navigation satellite systems, a blood-oxygen saturation measurement system, a heart rate monitor, a sleep monitor, a weather tracker, a sunrise and sunset monitor, a current moon phase display, a compass and barometric altimeter.

【YOUR ULTIMATE PERSONAL ASSISTANT】The Amazfit T-Rex Pro smart watch notifies you of any incoming text messages or calls, scheduled alarms, and events, to prevent you from missing any important information. It can also easily control music playback.

