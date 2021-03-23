Amazfit is a hit on Amazon, and many customers love the designs and great prices. The company is updating one of its most beloved watches, the T-Rex, with an all-new Pro model that delivers a “tough military-grade smartwatch” that can last up to 18 days on a single charge. That’s right, over two weeks before you have to plug it back in. This makes it the perfect watch to wear when hiking, camping, or just riding your bike. But, what else can the Amazfit T-Rex Pro do? Let’s dive in.

The always-on 1.3-inch AMOLED display is perfect for information at a glance

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro features a 1.3-inch AMOLED display that has always-on technology, so that way, you can get information at a glance. That information includes things like steps tracked, the time, notifications, blood-oxygen saturation, and much more. Whether you’re seeing how far of a hike you’ve gone on, or just want to know the time, it’ll easily showcase that in an easy-to-read format.

Designed to handle everything life has to offer

Having passed 15 military-grade, plus an additional three endurance tests, this watch is built to withstand anything you can throw at it. The watch also sports 10 ATM water resistance, you’ll be able to take the Amazfit T-Rex Pro up to 100m (330 feet) underwater. This means you can wear it while swimming, snorkeling, surfing, or in the rain.

For temperatures, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro can handle up to 70C (158F) and down to -40C (-40F). It can withstand humidity for 240 hours and salt spray for 96 hours. Plus, it’s designed to handle ice and freezing rain, as well as shocks and drops.

Built-in GPS tracks your workouts so you don’t have to

Amazfit also built GPS into its T-Rex Pro. This allows you to track bike rides, hikes, workouts, and more without the need of a phone. As someone who used to cycle all the time (and it’s something I want to start doing again), being able to track rides without a phone is super nice.

18-day battery life is there to outlast the competition

While most smartwatches have to be charged every night, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro is designed to last for up to 18 days on typical usage. Amazfit also rates it for up to nine days under heavier usage, and up to 40 hours if you’re using the GPS continuously for working out. This essentially lasts longer than all other smartwatches on the market, even when using the most demanding mode and keeping GPS turned on constantly.

Pricing and availability

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro will retail for $179.99 and is available now. While no Amazon page is listed yet, we’re expecting that to show up at some point soon.

