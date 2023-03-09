Save up to 50% on Amazon’s 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector today at $15

Today only, Woot is offering the AmazonBasics 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $30 and currently selling for $28 on Amazon right now, this is up to 50% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This model has never dropped below $15 directly at Amazon and hasn’t come anywhere close to that in well over year there. This is quite a popular option on Amazon and I tend to agree – a few of these have been powering my home studio/office for years. They feature a far more robust build than I would have thought with a 8 foot power cable, 12 outlets, and a 4,320-joule energy rating. You’ll also find a handy power switch along the side with a 15Amp overload resettable circuit breaker. Head below for more details.

For comparison’s sake, today’s deal on the 8-foot, 12-outlet model comes in at $8 less than the 6-foot, 8-outlet model on Amazon. When it comes to 12-outlet options, today’s lead deal is easily among the lowest prices we can find, but it might be worth taking a look at this APC Surge Protector Power Strip. It only carries seven outlets but it does come from a reputable brand in the space and with a more affordable $13 Prime shipped price tag.

But while we are talking power solutions, you’ll definitely also want to dive into the latest Anker Amazon sale. Featuring its latest power strips with USB-C and GaN tech, you’re looking at up to 37% in savings and deals starting from $12 Prime shipped on a wide range of power and charging gear including power strips, wall adapters, USB-C options, and more. Get a closer look at everything right here.

AmazonBasics 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector features:

12-outlet surge protector power strip with 4320 joule energy rating

Protects sensitive electronic devices such as computers, data lines, TVs, and more from potentially-damaging power surges

LED lights indicate active surge protection and grounded wiring

Fireproof MOV provides additional safety precaution from surges and spikes

Power on/off switch integrates with a 15Amp overload resettable circuit breaker

Heavy-duty power cord, widely-spaced outlets with sliding covers, and a back keyhole wall-mount

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!