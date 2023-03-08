Save up to 37% on Anker’s latest power strips with USB-C and GaN tech from $12

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting an assortment of its power strips, all of which start at $12. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker GaNPrime 65W USB-C Power Strip at $48.99 after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings while landing at an all-time low. This is $3 under our previous mention for comparison, and the first time we’ve seen it drop this low in months. Anker’s GanPrime Power Strip arrives with a compact build that is perfectly suited for a streamlined nightstand or tagging along when traveling. It sports a single full AC outlet, which is then supplemented by an array of ports on the other side geared towards refueling your everyday carry. The entire package can dish out 65W of power, be it from either of the dual USB-C slots or the USB-A port that rounds out the package alongside a 3-foot extension cord. Head below for more.

Other Anker power strips on sale:

As far as the latest from Anker is concerned, yesterday just saw the new 47W Nano 3 charger hit the scene. This recent debut takes one of our favorite chargers from last year and elevates the experience with a secondary USB-C slot and even more power. Available in three colorways, Anker’s latest release is also seeing a launch discount down to $34 for a limited time.

Anker GaNPrime 65W USB-C Power Strip features:

2 fast-charging USB-C ports, 2 AC outlets, and a USB-A port allow you to plug in multiple devices at once from one convenient power strip. The 65W USB-C output provides enough power to charge a wide range of devices such as phones, tablets, laptops, and more. Charge a MacBook Pro 14″ to 50% in just 37 minutes. The compact power strip takes up very little space on your desk or in your bag and is easy to carry wherever you go.

