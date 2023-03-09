Anker’s 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 hub complements M2 MacBooks with 90W power passthrough at $250

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Apex 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $249.99 shipped. Normally fetching $350, you’re looking at a match of the Amazon all-time low for only the second time at $100 off. This clocks in at $48 under our previous mention from earlier in the year and is the best we’ve seen since back in December. Sporting a 12-in-1 design, the new Anker Apex hub arrives centered around Thunderbolt 4 tech that makes it a notable companion to M2 MacBooks and more. It packs 90W power passthrough for charging a connected device, and from there yields 12 different ports ranging from dual HDMI outputs and a full Thunderbolt 4 port capable of driving 8K displays to USB-A slots, Gigabit Ethernet, and everything else you can read about in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also getting in on the savings today, another one of Anker’s latest desktop docking stations is on sale. Also courtesy of Amazon, the PowerExpand 9-in-1 USB-C PD Dock normally sells for $150, but has dropped down to its lowest price ever of $89.99. Clocking in at $16 under our previous mention, this is the first time it has dropped below $100 in order to land at that new best price ever status. Ditching full Thunderbolt 4 tech in favor of USB-C. It brings nine different ports to your setup alongside 60W of power passthrough. Still converting your MacBook into a desktop configuration with a single cable, it packs 4K HDMI and DisplayPort tech in a more affordable package.

As far as another option goes, the popular CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock for Mac is a fan-favorite at 9to5Toys and just around the web in general. Now it’s on sale for one of the first times in ages at $270. There’s an even more premium design than any of the other models on sale above, too.

Anker Apex 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock features:

Equipped with a Thunderbolt 4 upstream port, a Thunderbolt 4 downstream port, a USB-C Power Delivery port, 2 HDMI ports, an Ethernet port, an SD card slot, a 3.5 mm AUX port, and 4 USB-A ports. Get a powerful charge for your laptop, phone, and more thanks to 90W max and 15W Thunderbolt 4 ports plus a 20W USB-C Power Delivery port. Transfer a 20GB file in just 14 seconds when you use the Thunderbolt 4 port, or in just 26 seconds when you use the USB-C port.

