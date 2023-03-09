Casio unveils four G-SHOCK watches as part of its all-new ‘Gamer’s RGB’ collection

Looking to join the “digital-age culture,” Casio is now unveiling its latest G-SHOCK watch collection consisting of four new models. All of the watches that are part of the new “Gamer’s RGB” collection feature the familiar G-SHOCK silhouettes alongside updated and fresh hues to match your gaming battlestation. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your everyday watch to match your style better, every watch in this new collection is now available for purchase starting from $110. Keep reading below the fold to learn more about Casio’s new G-SHOCK watches.

Inspired by gaming devices with a colorful design

Within this new Gamer’s RGB collection, there are two sub-categories: the rainbow vapor deposition faced watches and the multicolor faced watches. The four watches are split down the middle with two options in each category. The multicolor faced watches are on the entry-level side of the collection with both the GA2100RGB-1A and GA700RGB-1A running you $110, though they have different face layouts and features. Starting with the GA2100RGB-1A, you’ll find the classic shock-resistant structure the G-SHOCK watches are known for with 20-bar water resistance so you can take it swimming and even diving. You’ll be able to set up to five daily alarms alongside access to a countdown timer and a 1/100-second stopwatch.

Switching over to the GA700RGB-1A, you’ll find all the same features listed above with the primary difference being that only a single LED light is implemented while the GA2100RGB-1A has two. Knowing that, you may wonder why Casio offers two different models. There is one other major difference that is immediately obvious, the overall construction. This model has a more, in my opinion, bulky build, while the previous model has a more minimal design.

G-SHOCK GA2100RGB-1A G-SHOCK GA700RGB-1A

Rainbow vapor faces like RGB lighting

Now on to the more premium designs, the DW6900RGB and GA100RGB. Both of these models feature the rainbow vapor deposition face which accents the glossy black frame with “cybertech-inspired coloration that recalls the illumination of a gaming PC.”

We’ll save the most expensive watch here for last, so let’s discuss the DW6900RGB. This model features an EL backlight so you can read the face at night and features the same shock-resistant body and 20-bar water resistance as the model discussed prior. You’ll also have the 1/100-second stopwatch and countdown timer, though you’re limited to a single multi-function alarm, unlike the five daily alarms you get above. The DW6900RGB watch will set you back $120 if this is the model for you.

Now to the top-of-the-line GA100RGB. This model has every feature we’ve previously discussed packed inside, in some form or another. That includes the five daily alarms, a countdown timer, an upgraded 1/1000-second stopwatch, a shock-resistant body, and 20-bar water resistance. Two additional features you get here are ISO 764-compliant magnetic resistance and an auto LED light for reading the display in the dark. With all of these features packed in, the GA100RGB will cost you $130. Out of all of these watches, this one is currently not available though you can sign up to be notified when it’s back in stock.

G-SHOCK DW6900RGB G-SHOCK GA100RGB

9to5Toys’ Take:

This new collection from Casio looks pretty good, and I’m certain there will be gamers who like the colorful designs. I do personally think that the time for watches without smart functionality or any phone connectivity options is past us at this point and I really would have liked to have seen something in that vein here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!