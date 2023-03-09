Char-Griller’s 4-burner propane grill is made for spring cookouts at $130 off, now $230

Amazon is offering the Char-Broil 4-burner Propane Gas Grill for $229.99 shipped. Down from its normal rate of $360 or more at Amazon, today’s deal comes in as the second-best price that we’ve seen in over three years. In fact, in that time span it’s only been beaten by a drop to $222 back in December. This grill would be the perfect way to kick-start your outdoor cooking setup as we head into spring. There’s stainless steel burners which deliver the flame to grill the perfect steak that sits on the porcelain-coated cast iron grates. You’ll also find an electric ignition that can light the four grill burners as well as the 10,000 BTU side burner too. All-in-all, this is a great way to begin your grillmaster journey this spring. Keep reading for more.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, we recommend picking up Govee’s Bluetooth meat thermometer for $23 once you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. This thermometer connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth so you can monitor cooking progress from inside the house without opening the grill’s lid, helping keep the heat buildup in the chamber where it belongs.

Use this meross HomeKit-enabled outdoor dimmer plug to control lightstrips on your patio this spring. It pairs with Siri, Alexa, or Assistant for voice commands, which make it easy to turn the brightness up or down on your lightstrip outside. On sale right now. for $23, you’d normally spend $29 for this plug and today’s deal marks the first notable discount that we’ve tracked.

Char-Griller Propane Grill features:

An Amazon exclusive offering, the Char-Broil Performance Stainless Steel 4-burner gas grill delivers 36,000 BTU’s of heat across the 425 square inch cooking surface, to accommodate large-sized meals the whole family will enjoy. The primary cooking surface measures 23-inches wide by 18.5-inches deep, and features porcelain-coated cast iron grates, which are rust-resistant, help prevent food from sticking and are easy to clean. Measures 50.4-inches wide x 24.5-inches deep x 45-inches high.

