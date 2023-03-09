Control patio lighting with this meross HomeKit outdoor dimmer smart plug at $23 low (Reg. $29)

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its latest Outdoor Dimmer HomeKit Smart Plug for $22.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $29, you’re looking at $6 in savings as well as the first notable chance to save. This new all-time low lands just a few months after seeing this recent addition to the meross lineup debut back in November. Perfect for upgrading your patio lighting this spring, this meross outdoor smart plug has some added functionality that lets it dim connected lamps and lights. There’s of course all of the other usual features from an outdoor offering like this, including a weather-resistant package that covers the single outlet design. It works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant right out of the box thanks to pairing directly to your Wi-Fi, allowing it to handle scheduling and automations on top of voice control. Head below for more.

If you can live without the dimmer functionality and just want to bring smart control into the mix for multiple string lights or pond fixtures, this 3-outlet meross outdoor smart plug is worth a look instead. It currently sells for $26.94 at Amazon right now, dropping down from the usual $33 going rate in order to deliver some added savings. It won’t be able to adjust the brightness of any lighting plugged into it, but offers three individually-controllable outlets to your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup in the process.

If your smart home ambitions are a bit more intricate than just picking some spring-ready patio lighting upgrades, we’re also tracking some other discounts in our smart home guide this week. Leading the way for those in the Siri ecosystem, this week just recently saw this meross Smart HomeKit Air Purifier go on sale for $84.

meross Outdoor Dimmer Smart Plug features:

The wifi outdoor plug can adjust the brightness level from 1-100% via the Home app or Meross app, and available 10%, 20%, 30%, 50% and 100% respectively with hardware button. You can also easily dim outdoor lights by sending that voice commands like “Hey Siri, set my yard lights to 50%”. Simply plug in a device and control the weather-resistant outlet with the Home app or Meross app, remotely adjust the brightness or turn on/off from anywhere with 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi Internet access at any time.

