Save $259 on LG’s 5.1.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar System at new all-time low of $540

For a limited time, Woot is now offering the LG SN10YG 5.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar System for $539.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Going for as much as $799 over at B&H, this is a solid $259 price drop and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked for this system, beating out our previous mention by an additional $20. Coming with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X content playback, this LG soundbar system will seem to surround you in sound during those binging sessions. The wireless 220W subwoofer is paired with two up-firing speakers on the soundbar to provide some virtual height channels with custom room calibration ensuring everything sounds as it should. 4K HDR passthrough is supported on both of the HDMI inputs with eARC supported out of the box as well. You also get a Chromecast built-in here for wireless casting and Assistant integration. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash you can check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $129. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Samsung above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Want to grab a projector to upgrade your entertainment center? We’re currently tracking the Anker Nebula Cosmos Max DLP 4K Smart Projector marked down to $1,100, a return to the all-time low. This projector comes running Android TV 9.0 which will give you access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services in addition to casting thanks to the built-in Chromecast. It can project a screen up to 150 inches across with a relatively short 13-foot wall offset with keystone correction ensuring a good picture no matter where the projector is positioned. Projecting up to 1,500 lumens, this DLP projector is perfect for family get-togethers, whether it be indoors or outdoors.

LG SN10YG 5.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar System features:

Surround your senses with Hi-Res Audio. Sound effects and soundtracks seem to come from every angle with 5.1.2 channels, Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X. LG subwoofer combines with the sound bar’s up-firing front height channels for sound that fills up any room. AI Sound Pro delivers optimal sound settings through adaptive sound control, and the sound bar works with the Google Assistant.

High-Resolution Audio sounds closer to the real thing. Higher sampling rates and bit depth provide sound quality that surpasses CDs. Enjoy stunning 24-bit/192kHz audio resolution — as close to the original sound as you can get.

Room calibration uses spatial awareness technology to measure your room’s unique characteristics. It then balances the sound bar audio settings to the environment. It’s immersive sound with a more accurate sweet spot, heard as it was meant to be — naturally and accurately.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!