Save $300 on Anker’s 4K DLP Cosmos Max Smart Projector at the all-time low of $1,100

The official Anker Amazon storefront is currently offering its Nebula Cosmos Max DLP 4K Smart Projector for $1,099.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Though it sat at $1,500 most of 2022, it has more recently sat at $1,400 which still makes today’s deal a $300 savings and returns the projector to the all-time low we’ve tracked. This projector comes running Android TV 9.0 which will give you access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services in addition to casting thanks to the built-in Chromecast. It can project a screen up to 150 inches across with a relatively short 13-foot wall offset with keystone correction ensuring a good picture no matter where the projector is positioned. Projecting up to 1,500 lumens, this DLP projector is perfect for family get-togethers, whether it be indoors or outdoors. In terms of connectivity, you’ll have dual HDMI inputs so you can connect computers and consoles. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

Want to grab a projector but save some cash as well? You could instead pick up the Anker Nebula Apollo Wi-Fi Mini Portable Projector for $320 after clipping the on-page coupon. Unlike the Cosmos projector above, here you have a built-in battery that allows you to easily take this projector on the road. It can project a screen up to 100-inches at a lower resolution. You will also find touch controls up on the top of the projector so you don’t have to use your phone with the Nebula Connect app. While Android TV 7.1 is built-in here as well, you also have an HDMI input for connecting a console or computer.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Want to upgrade your TV instead of picking up a projector? We’re currently tracking the 65-inch LG C2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV marked down to $1,439 which is within a couple of bucks of the best price we’ve tracked. You’re looking at LG’s 2022 model gallery-style 120Hz OLED panels packed with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium tech. The four HDMI 2.1 ports are joined by Variable Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision, and support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. Built-in Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth round out the features here.

Anker Nebula Cosmos Max DLP 4K Smart Projector features:

With HDR10 and HLG, everything you watch is vivid and vibrant. Colors shine bright, while blacks are deeper and darker for movies that look better than life. Wirelessly cast content straight from your phone to Cosmos Max with Chromecast. As soon as you switch on this 4K projector, high-speed autofocus technology ensures an ultra-clear image. Spend less time lost in the settings menus and more time watching. Fit this 4K projector around your existing home decor rather than the other way round thanks to keystone correction. Enjoy a squared and stable image—even when Cosmos Max is positioned at an angle. With Cosmos Max’s digital zoom, there’s no need to manually move the projector to change the image size. Just sit back and use the included remote to adjust the picture size to suit your space.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!