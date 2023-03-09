Nomad launches 20% off overstock sale on leather iPhone 14 cases, Apple Watch bands, more

Nomad today is launching a new Overstock sale on its collection of premium Apple accessories. Including add-ons for Apple’s latest smartphones and wearables, you can save up to 20% on gear that Nomad over-ordered. Shipping is free in orders over $150. An easy highlight from the sale is delivering the first price cuts of the year on Nomad’s new collection of iPhone 14 leather cases. Ranging from its standard leather covers which we’ve raved about in the past to more protective folio-style covers, everything starts at $39.96 and is available across all four styles of Apple’s new iPhone 14 handsets. You’ll have a choice between the signature Horween designs that made Nomad famous in the first place as well as its newer and more affordable leather which we found to still be worth the price in our hands-on review from earlier in the fall.

Also getting in on the overstock savings, one of the latest additions to its stable of Apple Watch accessories is now on sale. Dropping in price across all four colorways, the new Sport Slim Band is down to $47.96. Marking one of the first discounts on this recently-released accessory, today’s offer is down from the usual $60 price tag for a limited time in order to deliver $10 in savings and of course a new all-time low. Nomad’s new Sport Slim Band outfits your Apple Watch with a premium FKM fluoroelastomer rubber build that is completely waterproof. On top of a thinner design compared to the original, there’s also added ventilation channels and a custom stainless steel closure pin. You can get a closer look at what to expect in our launch hands-on review if you’re not convinced.

Of course, the savings also continue over to a collection of other accessories. You’ll want to shop everything right here to check out the various chargers and accessories up for grabs.

For all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Anker, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs.

Modern Leather iPhone 14 Case features:

Modern Leather Case stylishly elevates the look and feel of your iPhone while offering rugged protection. Built with full grain, sustainably sourced leather, Modern Leather Case will patina with time to develop a finish unique to you.

