Add ThermoPro’s TP620 Instant Read Meat Thermometer to your BBQ setup at $40

i-Tronics (100% positive feedback over last 12 months) via Amazon is currently offering the ThermoPro TP620 Instant Read Meat Thermometer for $39.99 shipped. Normally going for $50, this 20% discount marks a return to the second-best price we’ve seen for this thermometer model while coming within $6 of the all-time low last seen in April 2022. This meat thermometer comes with a single thermocouple probe with an LCD screen displaying the measured temperature with 0.9°F accuracy. This thermometer will also wake up automatically when it is picked up and the display will flip its content with gravity so you can read the measured temperature no matter how it’s positioned. It is also IP62-rated so you can wash it off after a cooking session. The TP620 can measure a temperature range of -58 to 572°F and can switch between Fahrenheit and Celcius for the temperature unit. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to save some cash, you could instead go with the Neoikos Dual Probe Meat Thermometer for $19 after clipping the on-page coupon. One of the probes is always attached and can be folded away for storage while the other probe has an external connector so it can be optionally attached. This thermometer can also warn you if the temperature is getting above where you want it for whatever you’re cooking. There is even an auto-off function that will turn the unit off when the probe is folded in and there has been no activity for 5 minutes to save battery life.

Be sure to swing by our home goods hub to check out the other deals we’re tracking on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. We’re currently tracking the 1.7-liter all-matte black stainless steel Chefman Electric Kettle marked down to $25, the best price we can find. This is also only the second notable price drop we have tracked and a new Amazon all-time low on the stealthy matte black variant. Outside of the colorway, this is essentially just a workhorse electric kettle with LED illumination while it’s heating up and the usual cordless pouring. A quick view window is also joined by “mess-free pouring” and safety auto-shutoff.

ThermoPro TP620 Instant Read Meat Thermometer features:

With an accuracy of ±0.9°F and a 2–3 second ultra- fast response time, the ThermoPro TP620 Thermocouple Probe Thermometer will ensure you achieve the perfect temperature every time you’re grilling or cooking, giving you the opportunity to Cook Like a Pro. A 2-inch upgraded screen allows you to view readings clearly in any environment and with automatic rotating display, you will no longer need to crane your neck to know if your meat is cooked to perfection. Easy to place with magnet and hook

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!