Chefman’s matte black steel electric kettle hits new low at $25, plus more up to 35% off

Amazon has now launched a new Chefman kitchen essentials sale filled with small appliances, accessories, and more at up to 35% off. Chefman has long since been a notable brand for landing kitchenware and the like at an affordable rate and a bunch of it just got even less expensive. One notable deal here has the 1.7-liter all-matte black stainless steel Chefman Electric Kettle on sale for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35 with some colorways fetching as much as $40, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. This is also only the second notable price drop we have tracked and a new Amazon all-time low on the stealthy matte black variant. Outside of the colorway, this is essentially just a workhorse electric kettle with LED illumination while it’s heating up and the usual cordless pouring. A quick view window is also joined by “mess-free pouring” and safety auto-shutoff. Head below for more deals and details.

Joining the electric kettle deals today, the latest Amazon Chefman sale also includes immersion blenders, dehydrators, and the brand’s stuffed waffle makers at up to 35% off. The deals start from $25 Prime shipped and everything is neatly organized for you right here.

For more of this week’s best deals on kitchen and cooking gear, swing by our home goods hub. Joining deals on Mr. Coffee’s all-in-one pour over brewing station and the Bartesian K-Cup style cocktail maker, we also spotted an $80 price drop on Ninja’s Mega Kitchen blender and mixer system. This one delivers traditional blending action alongside food processing and the ability to mix the dough within a single unit and is now on sale for $120 shipped. Take a closer look right here.

Chefman matte black Electric Kettle features:

Chefman kettles boil water faster! Boil your water in as little as 3 minutes for tea, hot chocolate, pour over coffee, and other hot beverages. Easily see when your water heater kettle is heating with red LED lights that stay illuminated until boiling is complete. The convenient water level window lets you know exactly how much water is in your hot water kettle without opening the lid. Our cord-free portable kettle for heating water allows you to serve guests in another room while leaving the base plugged in.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

