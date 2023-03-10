Banana Republic Friends and Family Event takes 40% off full-priced styles

The Banana Republic Friends and Family Sale is live and offering 40% off full-priced purchases. Discount is applied at checkout. Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the best-selling men’s Slim Lux Traveler Jeans that are currently marked down to $78. For comparison, these jeans are regularly priced at $130. This style is infused with stretch for added comfort and the slim fit is highly flattering. It’s available in four color options and the tapered hem can easily be rolled for a stylish look. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Banana Republic customers. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Hunter Mid Season Sale that’s offering up to 40% off hundreds of styles.

