COSORI unveils its latest 6-Quart Pressure Cooker with 13 customizable cooking modes

Today COSORI, a Vesync company, is unveiling the latest addition to its lineup of kitchen multi-cooker products, the 6-Quart Pressure Cooker. As it is part of the said multi-cooker lineup, you’ll have access to a range of cooking methods with some food-specific presets to boot. Whether you’re looking to start eating healthier or often cook meals that would benefit from a pressure cooker, this new offering from COSORI is worth checking out. Keep reading below the fold to learn about the features packed within and where you can get it today.

Cooking made easy with 13 customizable presets

The all-new COSORI 6-Quart Pressure Cooker is perfectly positioned to be your new favorite cooking appliance thanks to its 13 customizable cooking presets, with the breakdown being eight pressure cooking modes and five non-pressure cooking modes. Those eight pressure cooking modes are each designed for a different type of food ranging from meat and poultry to beans and grains. The five other modes will allow for different cooking methods including slow cook, sauté, fermentation, and sous vide. While you most likely have some recipes of your own, COSORI includes a 15 recipe cookbook with the pressure cooker and you can even access 70 more through the free VeSync app on your phone.

After you’re done cooking, you’ll be able to wash the lid and pot inside your washing machine, which is a bonus. Once cleanup is done, you can store the cooker away in a cabinet with its power cord wrapped up underneath the unit so it doesn’t get tangled with other items. The outside of the cooker is also fingerprint-resistant, so it retains its nice stainless steel look with multiple safety features baked in to keep you safe while cooking. These include an anti-scald and anti-slip design with a steam vent release switch that automatically resets when you close the lid.

Availability

The all-new COSORI 6-Quart Pressure Cooker is now available from COSORI directly or over at Amazon with an MSRP set at $89.99. Do note that there is currently an on-page coupon over at the Amazon listing which will drop the price to $79.99 shipped after clipping the coupon. Regardless of how you get it, you’ll get free shipping.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While I personally don’t have much hands-on experience with pressure cookers, this new offering from COSORI looks well-featured and at a reasonable price given everything you get. The included cookbook and cable management features are also great to see.

