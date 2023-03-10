Prime members can save $189 on ELEGOO’s Saturn 2 MSLA Resin 3D Printer at low of $476

The official ELEGOO Amazon storefront is now offering Prime members an opportunity to grab its Saturn 2 MSLA Resin 3D Printer for $475.99 shipped. Normally going for $665, this 28% discount, or solid $189 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this printer model. This resin 3D printer has a 10-inch 8K monochrome LCD and a total build volume of 219x123x250mm to print all your favorite models. A total of 48 UV LEDs are used in a matrix pattern below the LCD to cure each layer of the models with even exposure across the build plane. One feature of this printer that isn’t seen on all options out there is the included activated carbon filter to trap the odors associated with resin. The build plate also has a sandblasted surface which increases the grip the resin will have. Keep reading for more.

The post-processing that comes with resin printing is one of the biggest hurdles to making the jump from FDM. Prime members can grab the ELEGOO Mercury Plus V2 Washing and Curing Station for $100. The washing station uses a container that can be filled with alcohol to wash prints of uncured resin with the station having a built-in timer so you can know when your model is ready to move over to be cured. The curing process uses a single light bar with 16 UV LEDs to do the final cure of the resin with a turntable ensuring all sides are evenly exposed. The UV cover will keep you protected from excess rays while also allowing you to monitor the progress of the curing.

While you can download models to print from the web, there is a certain feeling that comes with making and printing something yourself that cannot be understated. But in order to do that, you need a computer that can handle modeling software, so why not pick up the latest Apple 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro for $2,374 which is the second price drop to date? Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

ELEGOO Saturn 2 MSLA Resin 3D Printer features:

【10″ 8K Monochrome LCD】ELEGOO Saturn 2 Resin 3D Printer adopts a 10-inch 8K mono LCD screen with an HD resolution of 7680×4320 and an ultra-fine XY resolution of 28.5 microns, outputting outstandingly detailed 3D models with a cure time of only 1-3s per layer. The scratch-resistant tempered glass above the LCD screen with 9H hardness for better light transmission and protection.

【43% Larger Printing Volume】With a build volume of 219x123x250 mm³/ 8.62×4.84×9.84 in³ and a 10” large mono LCD screen make the prototype size larger and the curing efficiency higher, you can print one larger model or multiple smaller models in a single batch.

【Fresnel Collimating Light Source】Fresnel collimating light source consists of 48 highly integrated UV LED lights that work with free-form surface COB lens and FCL system Fresnel lens to emit a uniform light beam of 405nm wavelength with 92% light uniformity, excellent printing accuracy, and a more smooth surface finish.

