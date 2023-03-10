ESR’s HaloLock Car Charger Mount with removable MagSafe pad under $20 (40% off)

Update: ESR is now offering its HaloLock Vegan Leather MagSafe Wallet Stand for $14.99 shipped when you use code AFFEB01 at checkout. Regularly $26 or more, this a couple bucks below our previous mention and the lowest price we can find.

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its MagSafe HaloLock Shift Wireless Car Charger for $19.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon and apply code QM94IX38 at checkout. Regularly $33, this is more than 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also about $5 under the previous deal price. You’re looking at a vent clip mount with an extra support arm alongside a rotatable clip to ensure “compatibility with most vent types.” From there, you’ll find a magnetic MagSafe charging pad that connects your device to the mount base, but the real novel feature of this model is the ability to remove the entire charging pad when/if needed allowing it to effectively function as your typical MagSafe charging puck on its own. Head below for more details.

While you won’t get the removable MagSafe treatment, a more affordable option would be to go with the tried, tested, and true iOttie models. As of right now we are tracking the popular Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent Mount on sale for just over $18 Prime shipped and all of the details you need on that are right here.

For an even more robust option made of a machined/anodized aluminum mounting head with a hardened steel blade clip, dive into your hands-on review of the brand new Peak Design MagSafe Car Vent Mount. This is a far more pricey option than the models above, but it is also one of the best I’ve had the chance of using. Take a closer look in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys feature.

ESR MagSafe HaloLock Shift Wireless Car Charger features:

Compatible with MagSafe: this magnetic wireless car charger gives you faster and easier charging with magnetic place-and-go convenience

Shift Charging Modes: removable charging pad lets you switch from navigation to gaming and back in seconds with uninterrupted charging; phone mounting only supported with charging pad attached

Strong Magnetic Lock: the charging pad and mount hold your phone securely over even the roughest roads; official MagSafe or HaloLock case recommended

Ready for Navigation: this MagSafe car charger has a full ring of magnets, allowing you to easily switch between portrait and landscape orientation

