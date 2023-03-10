ESR’s HaloLock Car Charger Mount with removable MagSafe pad under $20 (40% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesESR
Reg. $33 $20
ESR HaloLock Shift Wireless Car Charger

Update: ESR is now offering its HaloLock Vegan Leather MagSafe Wallet Stand for $14.99 shipped when you use code AFFEB01 at checkout. Regularly $26 or more, this a couple bucks below our previous mention and the lowest price we can find.

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its MagSafe HaloLock Shift Wireless Car Charger for $19.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon and apply code QM94IX38 at checkout. Regularly $33, this is more than 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also about $5 under the previous deal price. You’re looking at a vent clip mount with an extra support arm alongside a rotatable clip to ensure “compatibility with most vent types.” From there, you’ll find a magnetic MagSafe charging pad that connects your device to the mount base, but the real novel feature of this model is the ability to remove the entire charging pad when/if needed allowing it to effectively function as your typical MagSafe charging puck on its own. Head below for more details. 

While you won’t get the removable MagSafe treatment, a more affordable option would be to go with the tried, tested, and true iOttie models. As of right now we are tracking the popular Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent Mount on sale for just over $18 Prime shipped and all of the details you need on that are right here

For an even more robust option made of a machined/anodized aluminum mounting head with a hardened steel blade clip, dive into your hands-on review of the brand new Peak Design MagSafe Car Vent Mount. This is a far more pricey option than the models above, but it is also one of the best I’ve had the chance of using. Take a closer look in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys feature

ESR MagSafe HaloLock Shift Wireless Car Charger features:

  • Compatible with MagSafe: this magnetic wireless car charger gives you faster and easier charging with magnetic place-and-go convenience
  • Shift Charging Modes: removable charging pad lets you switch from navigation to gaming and back in seconds with uninterrupted charging; phone mounting only supported with charging pad attached
  • Strong Magnetic Lock: the charging pad and mount hold your phone securely over even the roughest roads; official MagSafe or HaloLock case recommended
  • Ready for Navigation: this MagSafe car charger has a full ring of magnets, allowing you to easily switch between portrait and landscape orientation

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
ESR

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LEGO’s latest collection of Nintendo sets now up ...
Hisense’s 2022 model ULED VRR 4K UHD Smart Google...
Jackery’s Explorer 290 portable power station see...
Save on Apple’s latest Mac Studio for the first t...
Apple’s cellular 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro sees $299 ...
Official Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game...
Mario Day 2023 starts now! Switch game deals, console b...
MSI’s professional CreatorPro X17 Laptop with RTX...
Load more...
Show More Comments