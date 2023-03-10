Grab two 16.4-foot spools of Govee’s Smart Wi-Fi RGB LED Lightstrips for $21 (Save 30%)

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is currently offering 32.8 feet of its Smart Wi-Fi RGB LED Lightstrip for $20.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon for this deal. Normally going for $30, this 30% discount brings this two-spool bundle within $4.50 of the all-time low price we’ve only tracked once before. Here you’ll get two 16.4-foot rolls of lighting to customize your home. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll have control over these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app with said app giving complete control over the lights. Alexa and Assistant will also be able to control the lighting, color, and scene selection. The built-in microphone will allow this lightstrip to react and dance with music to liven up any party. Keep reading for more.

If you’d rather save some cash than have Wi-Fi connectivity, you could instead grab its 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $18. Unlike the featured strip above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well. This lightstrip comes with the same built-in microphone for reacting to music so you will still get that benefit.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. Looking to add some smart security to your home? We’re currently tracking the Level Lock Touch Edition HomeKit Smart Lock marked down to $233.50, the second-best price to date. Designed to replace your existing deadbolt, the Level Lock Touch Edition has a slew of smart features to upgrade your home security. Installation is simple and once configured, you can pair the lock to either the iOS or Android app. Once paired, you’ll be able to see activity history, set auto-lock and unlock, share access with friends and family, as well as configure the HomeKit integration. On top of that, you can simply touch the deadbolt itself with your phone in a pocket to unlock the door.

Govee Smart Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Strip features:

Convenient Voice Control: Work with Alexa and Google Assistant, Govee LED strip lights could be controlled easily. Power on/off, adjust brightness, or change colors to create the atmosphere needed for your morning routine, parties, or movie nights.

Multiple Control Options: Easily operate your smart LED strip lights with the Govee Home app, remote controller, or control box. The Govee Home app gives you access to over 16 million colors, 64 scene modes, and a host of incredible features.

Enhanced Music Mode: With a built-in, highly sensitive mic, the LED lights can sync with your favorite music easily. Relax after a long day with soft music and soft lighting in calm mode or liven up the party in dynamic mode.

