Level Lock Touch Edition brings HomeKit and keyless access to your door at $233.50 (Reg. $329)

Amazon is offering the Level Lock Touch Edition HomeKit Smart Lock for $233.65 shipped. Normally $329, today’s deal comes in at $43 below our last mention. Today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time, coming in at the lowest we’ve seen it offered for since it hit $229 back in November. Designed to replace your existing deadbolt, the Level Lock Touch Edition has a slew of smart features to upgrade your home security. Installation is simple and once configured, you can pair the lock to either the iOS or Android app. Once paired, you’ll be able to see activity history, set auto-lock and unlock, share access with friends and family, as well as configure the HomeKit integration. On top of that, you can simply touch the deadbolt itself with your phone in a pocket to unlock the door. Check out our hands-on review to learn why we said that the Level Lock is “the most versatile smart lock, yet it looks like an ordinary deadbolt.” Keep reading for more.

Level Touch HomeKit Smart Lock features:

The first and only refined smart lock that makes technology invisible, Level Lock – Touch Edition is the smallest and most advanced smart lock ever. Made to effortlessly blend in with your beautiful home without unsightly boxes on your door.

