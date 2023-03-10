Huffy’s 12V Green Machine electric ride on toy slides down to a new low of $119 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Huffy 12V Green Machine Electric Ride On for $119 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $200, today’s deal not only saves $81, but also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. On top of that, today’s deal marks the first price drop in months, and the last sale that we tracked was back in September at $163. If you’re looking for a way to let your kid head outside and enjoy their time in warmer weather, this is a great way to do just that. There are four wheels on the Green Machine which allow the rider to stay balanced during spins and turns. Your kid will be able to tilt into the turn as well, giving them the freedom to maneuver however they want to. There’s up to 30 minutes of play time on a single charge of the battery, and the Green Machine can reach speeds of up to 8 MPH. Keep reading for more.

This mohawk helmet matches the Green Machine in color and style. Designed for kids ages 8 and up, this is a great way to keep your kids safe as they’re riding around outside. Coming in at $33 on Amazon, it’s hard to not pick this up with your savings to protect your little one’s noggin should they take a tumble while riding.

Don’t let your kids have all the fun when it comes to riding their new battery-powered toy. Pick yourself up the Gotrax G4 electric scooter that’s on sale for $199 off right now. Coming in at $501 ahead of spring, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. It features a max speed of 20 MPH and can go for 25 miles on a single charge, making it a great way to get around town now that warmer weather is starting to show up.

Huffy 12V Green Machine Electric Ride On features:

Starting the fun is as easy as flipping the power switch and pressing the button on the handle to go. Steer with the dual stick controls. The Huffy Green Machine Vortex can do awesome spins and wheelies on the sidewalk! The frame rail is easily adjustable to move the foot rest to ensure the perfect fit for kids of all sizes.

