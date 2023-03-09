New all-time low drops the Gotrax G4 electric scooter to $501 ahead of spring (Save $199)

Amazon is now offering the Gotrax G4 Electric Scooter for $500.99 shipped once the on-page coupon has been clipped. Normally fetching $700, you’re now looking at the best discount ever thanks to the $199 in savings. This clocks in at $35 under our previous mention from the start of the year, while delivering quite the notable discount for getting in on spring joy rides. Sporting a 25-mile range on a single charge, the Gotrax G4 comes powered by a 350W motor that enables the electric scooter to travel at upwards of 20 MPH top speeds. Alongside the 10-inch pneumatic tires which lead to a smoother ride, there’s also an integrated headlight, folding design, and integrated LED control panel for monitoring range, speed, and more. We also just deemed it one of our Favorite Things of 2022. Head below for more.

The Gotrax GXL V2 on the other hand is a much more affordable way to get in on the electric vehicle action. It currently drops down to $359.99 when clipping the on-page coupon, delivering $40 in savings from the usual $390 going rate. This model isn’t quite as well-equipped to handle more demanding riding requirements, but will get you around the block at up to 15.5 MPH.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the new year, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, other electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live to start off 2023 with more of a green focus.

Gotrax G4 Electric Scooter features:

This commuting electric scooter comes with an electronic code lock and cable lock. We have double protection as follows, electronic code lock: lock the digital display and no one can power it on if he does not know the password; Cable lock: No one can take it away without the password. Double anti-theft can protect the safety of your scooter.

