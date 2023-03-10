Thermaltake’s gaming PC packs a 12th Gen i9, RTX 3080, and 32GB DDR5 at low of $2,400

Amazon is offering the Thermaltake Avalanche i380 Liquid-cooled i9/32GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Gaming Desktop for $2,399.99 shipped. Today’s deal comes in at a full $300 below its typical going rate for the past few months of $2,700 and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. Delivering a top-tier gaming experience, this desktop leverages some of the best specs from the last generation to your desk in a pre-built computer. The i9-12900KF offers the most power Intel had to bring for the 12th Generation processor lineup, making it a solid contender for your gaming setup. Then, the RTX 3080 graphics card is perfect for 1440p and 4K gaming thanks to its HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a output. You’ll also find 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD in tow to round things out for this powerful desktop. Keep reading for more.

While 1TB might be enough for most uses, we recommend that you put your savings into picking up this 2TB NVMe SSD to ensure you have more than enough storage available. Packing PCIe 4.0 connectivity, this drive has the ability to transfer data at up to 5GB/s. Coming in at just $125, it’s hard to deny the value this 2TB drive packs in both speed and capacity, making it a great choice to use today’s savings on.

Now, if you’re not ready to drop $2,400 on a new desktop, then we have the deal for you. Just the other day we found HP’s Envy gaming rig with a similar 12th Generation i9 and RTX 3070 for just $1,230. Now, the $1,170 in savings comes from the fact that it’s a i9-12900, and doesn’t have overclocking capabilities. You’ll also find that HP’s desktop only has 16GB of DDR4 RAM, instead of 32GB of DDR5. And, then, there’s an RTX 3070 instead of the RTX 3080 for graphics. All-in-all though, the HP Envy would be a solid gaming solution without breaking the bank if you’re just looking to get started with high-end PCs.

Thermaltake Avalanche Gaming Desktop features:

Experience the rush of high speeds and cold air with the Avalanche i380 by LCGS. Utilizing a TT ARGB closed loop liquid cooler paired with TT ARGB fans the Avalanche i380 keeps the Intel Core™ i9-12900KF frosty for those extended play sessions. Experience the ultimate performance delivered by an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 to push graphics and framerates to the limit. Leave SATA SSD performance behind with Gen4 M.2 NVMe speeds and 1TB of capacity.

