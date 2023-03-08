HP’s Envy gaming desktop with 16-core i9 and RTX 3070 GPU hits new low at $1,230 ($470 off)

Amazon is offering the HP Envy i9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Gaming Desktop for $1,229.99 shipped. Down from $1,700, today’s deal comes in at a full $470 below its typical going rate. Not only that, but it marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to upgrade your gaming setup without having to try to build a PC yourself, this system has quite a bit of power for the price. Packing the i9-12900 processor, you’ll find a total of 16 cores and 24 threads of power here. There’s also the RTX 3070 graphics card, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD in tow. All of this combines to deliver a solid 1440p gaming experience that can even dive into 4K on occasion. Plus, with a Thunderbolt 4 port on the back, additional USB-C/A ports, Ethernet, and more, you’ll find this desktop delivers an complete gaming experience for your setup.

Put your savings into picking up this 2TB NVMe SSD to add extra storage to your new system. It’s PCIe 4.0 so you can take advantage of the high-speed data rates that today’s lead deal offers, delivering transfer speeds of up to 5GB/s. For just $125, it’s hard to deny the value this 2TB drive packs in both speed and capacity, making it a great choice to use today’s savings on.

Looking for something a bit more powerful? We recently went hands-on with NZXT’s latest Player: Three pre-built desktop that packs the latest 13th Generation i7 processor and RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, finding it to be a “1440p power-house.” Then, swing by our PC gaming guide to find other great ways to save on upgrading your gaming setup.

HP Envy Gaming Desktop features:

Calling all innovators and creators, the HP ENVY Desktop Computer modernizes your creations with its powerful processor, ports for everything, and larger storage capacity. Keep on working with the familiar Windows 11 Home OS (1) and the lightning-fast responsiveness you need from the intel® Core™ i9-12900 processor (2). Create visual works of art thanks to the beauty of NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 (8 GB GDDR6 dedicated) graphics.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!