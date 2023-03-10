TP-Link’s Archer AX10000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router with 2.5GbE WAN return to low of $250

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Archer AX10000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $249.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $350, this 29% discount, or solid $100 price drop marks a return to the all-time low we’ve only tracked once before today’s deal. This Tri-Band router can deliver Wi-Fi speeds of up to 10Gb/s across dual 5GHz and single 2.4GHz radios with the game accelerator built-in detecting game streams and ensuring you have steady coverage. You will be able to connect up to eight Gigabit clients to Ethernet ports with a 2.5GbE WAN port for those with faster internet. This router also supports TP-Link’s OneMesh system which allows you to form a mesh Wi-Fi network with supported OneMesh extenders. Be sure to check out our review of the previous-generation model to get an idea of what to expect. Head below for more.

Don’t need quite this level of performance and gaming-centric features? You could instead go with the TP-Link Archer AX55 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $110 after clipping the on-page coupon. This router can support wireless speeds upwards of 3,000Mb/s across the 2.4 and 5.0GHz bands with the four antennas using beamforming technology to ensure even coverage around your home. You’ll also find Alexa integration for controlling your network with just voice commands, such as turning on the guest Wi-Fi when visitors arrive.

After upgrading your home networking equipment, you can have more confidence in smart home gear having a reliable connection. We’re currently tracking the ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat marked down to $190, the first discount since Black Friday and the third-best price to date. ecobee SmartThermostat automates your heating or cooling setup to ensure you’re comfortable throughout the tail end of winter and into the inconsistent spring weather. Replacing your existing unit, the SmartThermostat features a touchscreen display to control or monitor settings, and also arrives with HomeKit support out of the box as well as onboard access to Siri and Alexa.

TP-Link AX10000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router features:

2.5 Gbps WAN port and 8 Gigabit LAN ports, 2 USB 3.0 in Type A and Type C provide extensive connectivity

1.8 GHz Quad-Core CPU and 3 coprocessors ensure your network performance always at peak run

OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology deliver data to multiple devices, simultaneously

Detect and optimize gaming streams, to ensure your gaming stays immersive

