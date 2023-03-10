Prep your Siri setup for spring with ecobee’s HomeKit SmartThermostat at $190 (Save $30)

Amazon is now offering the ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat for $189.99 shipped. Having originally sold for $250 and more recently retailing for $220, you’re looking at $30 or more in savings as well as the first discount since back on Black Friday. It lands at the third-best to date, too. ecobee SmartThermostat automates your heating or cooling setup to ensure you’re comfortable throughout the tail end of winter and into the inconsistent spring weather. Replacing your existing unit, the SmartThermostat features a touchscreen display to control or monitor settings, and also arrives with HomeKit support out of the box as well as onboard access to Siri and Alexa. A bundled temperature sensor also lets you adjust settings based on hyperlocal readings. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Compared to the flagship model, the lead deal arrives with a more budget-friendly build that is further accentuated by the sale. The only real drawbacks though come from the lack of a built-in temperature sensor for extra hyperlocal readings to make quick adjustments to your space’s heating or cooling system. Both of them though do support onboard Siri and Alexa access, turning the thermostat into a smart speaker.

If your smart home ambitions are a bit more intricate than just picking some spring-ready patio lighting upgrades, we’re also tracking some other discounts in our smart home guide this week. Leading the way for those in the Siri ecosystem, this week just recently saw this meross Smart HomeKit Air Purifier go on sale for $84.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

The all-new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control enhances how you experience comfort by working with a state-of-the-art SmartSensor (included) and brings new meaning to having control of your home thanks to Alexa Built-inch Not only will it help you save energy and reduce the cost of heating and cooling your home, it also provides an easy way to have a lasting impact in the fight against climate change.

