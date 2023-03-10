Prev-gen Twelve South HiRise for MacBook elevates your setup falls to $57 (1+ year low)

Amazon is offering the previous-generation Twelve South HiRise for MacBook on sale for $56.75 shipped. Normally $80 at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention from February by an additional $2. This marks the lowest price that we’ve seen since back in July of 2021 when it fell to $56, marking the best discount in years. While this might not be the latest model, the HiRise helps bring your MacBook or Windows laptop align properly with an external display for a more premium dual-screen setup. There’s a rear piston that helps with easy height adjustment for up to six inches of movement. There’s also the function of keeping your laptop’s base exposed which improves airflow and cooling. The entire stand is comprised of aluminum as well, which makes it a premium experience all around. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need the height adjustment that the HiRise delivers, or maybe just want to spend less money overall, consider picking up this aluminum laptop stand for $16 on Amazon. Sure, it’s not height adjustable and doesn’t come from a brand like Twelve South. But, at the same time, it comes in at a fraction of the cost for more budget-friendly setups.

Speaking of MacBook, did you see that the latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pros are on sale for up to $275 off? Coming in at new all-time lows, this delivers the latest laptop from Apple to your door to handle any task you could have to throw at it. With the M2 Pro chip, there’s more than enough power here to even handle 4K and 8K video editing workflows as well as photo manipulation, 3D rendering, and more.

Twelve South HiRise for MacBook features:

HiRise for MacBook is a height adjustable desktop stand that lets you elevate your MacBook to your most comfortable viewing height. With its spring loaded piston, you can customize the height of your MacBook for improved ergonomics. HiRise has two silicone-lined arms that grip your MacBook, while the elevation providies maximum airflow around your Mac. Set HiRise for MacBook to your optimal viewing height, pair with a keyboard and mouse, and get down to business. If you prefer two screens, HiRise lets you set the horizon of your MacBook to the same height as your Apple Display for the ultimate dual-screen setup.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!