Twelve South intro new HiRise Pro stand for M2 MacBooks with integrated MagSafe charger slot

Twelve South today is revealing its latest MacBook accessory, introducing a new desktop offering designed for the latest M2 models. The HiRise Pro for MacBook arrives as its latest way to elevate your machine, with all of the usual premium inclusions we’ve come to expect from the likes of Twelve South. That’s not all though, as the brand also delivers a little something extra thanks to room for integrated MagSafe charging pad in the base.

Twelve South refreshes HiRise Pro stand for M2 MacBooks

Refreshing one of the more capable form factors in the Twelve South stable, the brand is back today to reveal its new and improved HiRise Pro. Updated to fit in with the latest machines from Apple, including the just-released 14- and 16-inch M2 Pro series as well as M2 MacBook Air and more, the stand is comprised of a matching silver metal finish to fit in right alongside the rest of your workstation.

On top of just providing a stylish place to rest your machine, the Twelve South HiRise Pro can adjust the height at which your MacBook stands on your desk. It’s a notable solution for helping to tackle back strain, or just elevating the webcam closer to eye level. At the minimum, the stand rests at 2.5 inches, and then can extend to as high as 6 inches based on what you need throughout the work day.

It also takes on a more sturdy design compared to the Twelve South Curve Flex that launched last fall. By comparison, the new model is much more stable, though does trade off that much more lightweight build. If you’re thinking that the HiRise Pro is a bit too bulky for your MacBook setup, it’s worth going to check out what the latest from another corner of the Twelve South stable looks like.

Here’s some added info direct from the horse’s mouth:

Adds 2.5 to 6 inches of height for a more ergonomic desk setup

Elevates webcam to eye level to look your best on video calls

Built-in housing to add MagSafe Charger (not included) to base

Fits all laptops and MacBooks from 11-inch Air to 16-inch Pro

Alongside all of the ergonomic improvements for your MacBook, Twelve South is also adding some extra functionality into the HiRise Pro. Sitting in the base of the stand is a slot for your MagSafe charging pad. Sitting underneath the vegan leather-padded surface is a cut out for you to slot in your own existing official MagSafe charger. While it would have been neat to see Twelve South build that functionality in natively, it at least means that you won’t have to deal with the much-maligned 7.5W speeds that many third-party MagSafe accessories rely on.

Now available for purchase direct from Twelve South, the Amazon storefront page should be going live in just a moment. In either case, the HiRise Pro stand for MacBook clocks in with a $99.99 price tag and is now shipping.

