Project galaxies and nebulas on your ceiling with BlissLight Sky Lite Evolve on sale from $22

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, BlissLights (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a selection of its lighting products from $22 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Sky Lite Evolve Cloud Galaxy Projector for $22.39 once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $40, this projector just fell to $32 at Amazon before the on-page coupon made it fall further to the new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed with brand-new patented technology from BlissLights, you’ll find that this light will project a nebula cloud on your wall or ceiling. While this specific model doesn’t have any star projectors, the nebula cloud will help bring some of the sky’s most beautiful features indoors. There’s Wi-Fi connectivity here and you can sync BlissHome products with both Assistant or Alexa, making it a solid addition to your home. Keep reading for more.

If it’s just stars that you’re after, then we recommend considering picking up this projector for just $15 at Amazon. That saves you an additional $7 over today’s lead deal, and, while it ditches the nebula projection, it does place stars from the night sky on your ceiling.

However, if it’s just colorful lights that you want to place around your house, then check out this 2-pack of 16.4-foot LED lightstrips from Govee on sale for 30% off. Down to $21, these strips connect to your home’s Wi-Fi network to deliver voice-enabled control and pairing with both Alexa and Assistant.

BlissLight Sky Lite Evolve Cloud Galaxy Projector features:

Augment your reality with Sky Lite Evolve. Backed by brand-new patented technology, a myriad of vivid, revamped nebula cloud colors transform seamlessly into one another, offering a showstopping experience unlike any other galaxy projector out there. THIS VERSION DOES NOT HAVE STARS. Relax or fall asleep to the peaceful drifting nebula clouds – the perfect night light, bedroom decoration, and beyond. (Note: Cloud Only version does not include stars). If you’ve carved out a space to get away in your home, or need to, the Sky Lite Evolve is the element that will shift your atmosphere from relaxing to a full-on utopia.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!