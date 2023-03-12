Grab ANYCUBIC’s Photon M3 Plus 3D Printer with automatic resin feeder at $500 (Save $230)

The official ANYCUBIC storefront on Amazon is currently offering its Photon M3 Plus Resin 3D Printer for $499.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $730, this solid $230 discount marks a new third-best price we’ve seen for this printer model while coming within $60 of the all-time Amazon low. This same printer currently goes for $559 from ANYCUBIC directly. The large 9.25-inch monochrome 6K LCD is paired with a matrix of UV LEDs below to cure each layer of a model with the build volume measuring 9.64×7.75×4.8-inches for printing larger items. One unique feature you don’t see on lower-end models is the automatic resin feeder which ensures you always have material to print with and the build plate has been laser engraved to help prints stick better. You’ll also be able to transfer print files to the printer with a USB drive, over Ethernet, or even Wi-Fi with ANYCBUIC’s Cloud transfer. Head below for more.

Make sure you are ready to print larger models as soon as you get this printer by grabbing 1kg of ANYCUBIC 405nm Plant-Based Grey Resin at $37. You will get a small amount of resin included with the printer but that is really only enough to do a sample print and maybe a couple of small models after which you’d need to order more anyway, so why wait? This 1kg container of resin will last you a good while with the plant-based nature not relying on any nasty chemicals. The resin here also doesn’t shrink much when it is cured so parts remain dimensionally accurate.

While there are plenty of websites that host models you can print off, there is something to be said about designing a model yourself and printing it out. You’ll want a computer that can easily run modeling software, like the Thermaltake Avalanche i380 Liquid-cooled i9/32GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Gaming Desktop for $2,400. Delivering a top-tier gaming experience, this desktop leverages some of the best specs from the last generation to your desk in a pre-built computer. The i9-12900KF offers the most power Intel had to bring for the 12th Generation processor lineup, making it a solid contender for your gaming setup. Then, the RTX 3080 graphics card is perfect for 1440p and 4K gaming thanks to its HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a output.

ANYCUBIC Photon M3 Plus Resin 3D Printer features:

[𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚-𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠], the Photon M3 Resin 3D printer is equipped with a powerful matrix LED light source, the max printing speed is 3.93 in/h, and it only takes 1.2 hours to print a 12cm model, which saves at least half the time compared to other resin 3D printers, bringing you more efficient printing experience.

[𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠], ANYCUBIC Photon M3 Plus has automatic resin feeding function. Never worry about print failures due to lack of resin. And the 3d resin printer laser engraving platform has strong adhesion, which greatly improves the printing success rate.

[𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠], the ANYUCBIC Photon M3 Plus 6K LCD screen has a contrast ratio of up to 350:1, which is 75% higher than the competition (200:1), greatly improving print details. High precision ball screw Z-axis linear guides help improve stability and create fine detail models.

