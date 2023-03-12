Save 40% on Govee’s DreamView G1 Gaming Backlighting System in return to $60 low, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Govee Amazon storefront is offering a selection of its smart home lighting products with deals starting from $7. Leading the way here has to be it’s DreamView G1 Gaming Backlighting System marked down to $59.99 shipped. Normally going for $100, this solid 40% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve only tracked once before today. The RGBIC LED lightstrip included here is really best suited for monitors between 24 and 32 inches in size with curvatures no greater than 1500R and this is alongside the camera which monitors colors on your display to create synchronized backlighting. You will have full control over the system with the Govee Home app once connected to Wi-Fi in addition to supporting Alexa and Assistant integration which will allow for hands-free control of the lighting. Head below for more Govee smart lighting deals.

More Govee Lighting deals:

After checking out these Govee lighting deals be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, locks, and more. If you’ve been looking to get into the smart home game, now is a great time with Amazon’s latest Echo Dot 5th Gen with Clock being marked down to $45, the second-best price to date. Amazon’s new Echo Dot 5th Gen arrives with much of the same spherical design we’ve seen in the past, but packs some improved tech to justify the refresh. Inside is a new sound system that makes this the best sounding Echo Dot to date with clearer vocals and deeper bass. The built-in LED display shows you the time, but now can also display weather stats, songs, alarms, and other info to complement all of the usual Alexa features.

Govee DreamView G1 Smart Monitor Backlighting Kit features:

DreamView is our innovative technology for providing lighting that reacts and color matches all the entertainment you love, no matter movies, TV, sports, streaming, or even gaming. DreamView uses intelligent algorithms to perceive the colors and sounds of your content in-depth, breaking down the walls between your content and backlighting, extending your entertainment beyond the screen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!