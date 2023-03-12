Amazon drops latest Echo Dot 5th Gen models to second-best prices from $35 in spring sale

A new week has arrived and Amazon is christening all of the savings here at 9to5Toys by launching a new sale on its latest Echo Dot Alexa speakers. This time around, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries over from the just-released 5th Gen models to more budget-friendly offerings that all start from $20. Our top pick this time is discounting the just-released Echo Dot 5th Gen with Clock for only the fourth time. Now down to $44.99, this recent debut would more typically set you back $60. Now down by $15, this is marking the second-best discount to date and a rare chance to save since hitting the scene last September at $5 below our previous mention from last month.

Amazon’s new Echo Dot 5th Gen arrives with much of the same spherical design we’ve seen in the past, but packs some improved tech to justify the refresh. Inside is a new sound system that makes this the best sounding Echo Dot to date with clearer vocals and deeper bass. The built-in LED display shows you the time, but now can also display weather stats, songs, alarms, and other info to complement all of the usual Alexa features. Head below for discounts on the other new Echo Dot 5th Gen models and more.

Other Echo Dot deals:

For plenty of gear to control from your new Alexa smart speaker, be sure to head over to check out all of the price cuts and new gear available in our smart home guide. As always, it is the place to be for all things of the connected gadgetry variety including smart plugs, ambient lighting, temperature sensors, and so much more. All of which either just hit the scene or has some steep savings attached.

Echo Dot 5th Gen with Clock features:

Enjoy an improved audio experience compared to any previous Echo Dot with Alexa for clearer vocals, deeper bass and vibrant sound in any room. The improved LED display shows you the time, alarms, weather, song titles and more. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and others or via Bluetooth throughout your home.

