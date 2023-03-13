Anker’s PowerExpand 2-in-1 USB-C/A memory card reader sees rare drop to $16.50 today

The official Anker Amazon store is offering a relatively rare price drop on its PowerExpand+ 2-in-1 Memory Card Reader at $16.51 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is nearly 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since its release in mid-2021. While some folks are already using laptops and hubs with built-in card readers, Anker’s PowerExpand+ delivers that functionality to a keychain-ready, flash drive-sized unit for everyone else or when working away from your machine with collaborators and the like. Featuring both SD and microSD card slots, you’ll find a USB-C jack on one end and USB-A on the other. Users can “access photos and videos at speeds of up to 104MB/s” alongside the 18-month warranty included with the purchase. More details below.

You’ll find plenty of card readers similar to this on Amazon, but not very many from brands we trust as much as Anker for less than $16.50. The older USB-A model from Anker comes in at a lower $15 Prime shipped price tag, but with stunted functionality when it comes to modern USB-C machines and only $1.50 in savings, it’s hard to recommend it over today’s lead deal.

And speaking of microSD cards, this morning saw Samsung’s 160MB/s PRO 128GB model drops down to a new Amazon all-time low. Originally launching at $35 and more regularly down at $20 these days, you can now score one for $15 Prime shipped as part of today’s Amazon deal coverage. All of the details you need on this offer are right here and you’ll find even more portable storage discounts waiting here.

Anker PowerExpand+ 2-in-1 Memory Card Reader features:

Dual Card Slots: Includes both an SD and a microSD card slot, making it easy to transfer, copy, or save your files.

Dual Connectors: Whether connecting to your laptop or to a phone, we’ve got you covered with a USB-A connector on one side and a USB-C connector on the other.

Transfer Files in Seconds: Access your photos and videos at speeds of up to 104 MBps.

Ultra Compact: The slimline design can be plugged into your laptop without interfering with the surrounding ports.

What You Get: PowerExpand 2-in-1 SD 3.0 Card Reader, welcome guide, 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

