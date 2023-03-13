Samsung’s 160MB/s PRO 128GB microSD card has never gone for less at Amazon, now just $15

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Plus 128GB microSDXC at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model originally launched at $35 and has dropped down to between $20 and $22 at Amazon as of late. It regularly fetches $20 directly from Samsung where it is now matched and today’s deal delivers a new Amazon all-time low. Whether it is for your Android smartphones, drones, action cameras, or gaming consoles, this model provides 128GB of additional storage with transfer speeds up to 160MB/s. Featuring U3, Class10 speeds as well as a modern A2 app-loading rating, it also comes to your door backed by a 10-year warranty with protection against extreme temperature, water, magnets, x-rays, and more. Hit up our Tested with 9to5Toys review for additional details on the lineup and head below for more.

Today’s lead deal puts the pro model Samsung among the lowest prices for a card with these sorts of specs under the hood – even the slower EVO Select option from Samsung is going for over $16 as of right now. But if speed isn’t of paramount importance to your setup, the perfectly capable 140MB/s SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC comes in at a touch less with a $13.50 Prime shipped price tag right now.

If you’re looking to take your EDC storage capabilities up a notch or two through, something like the Samsung T7 Portable SSD is a great option and we happen to be tracking a new all-time low on the 2TB model right now. You can score the red variant at $135 shipped, or well below the next best offer and the lowest we have seen it drop directly on Amazon. Details are waiting right here.

Samsung PRO Plus 128GB microSDXC features:

Capture seamless 4K videos on your compatible phone or drone with this micro SD memory card. Expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device as well as extra memory for your GoPro. Stunningly fast U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds up to 160/120MB/s, let you shoot more photos faster and 4K videos¹ look sharp with UHS-I Interface. Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space for hi-res photos, must-have apps, and all the media you want. Get extra drone memory that will allow you to record high-quality footage on your DJI drone, store it, and transfer it between devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!