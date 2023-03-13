Score Anker’s Soundcore Flare Mini speaker with LED lighting for $30 low (Save 30%), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now discounting a collection of Anker Soundcore speakers and work from home gear. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25, with all of the price cuts starting from $19.99. Our top pick however shines the spotlight on Anker’s Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth Speaker at $29.99. This one is down from $43 and entering under the $30 going rate for the very first time. The 30% in savings undercut our previous $35 mention from back over the holidays by an extra $5, too, in order to deliver a new all-time low. Anker’s Soundcore Flare Mini speaker arrives with more than just the ability to serenade you. It has a novel LED light ring at the bottom for some added flare, like you’d expect from the name, to go alongside its IPX7 waterproof design that makes it perfect for rocking out with this spring and summer. It comes powered by a 360-degree internal audio array with neodymium drivers as well as Anker’s BassUp technology for even more booming sound. Head below for more.

Over on the work from home side of today’s Gold Box savings, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its PowerConf C302 Smart HD Webcam for $119.99. Marking only the third discount to date, this is down from the usual $150 MSRP in order to deliver 20% in savings. It matches the all-time low set once before, too. The new Anker PowerConf C302 upgrades your Mac’s webcam functionality with a 2K sensor capable of 60FPS recording. Alongside HDR and low-light correction, there’s also active noise-canceling microphones, auto-adjusting field of view, and USB-C connectivity.

Then be sure to check out all of the price cuts in today’s Anker Soundcore sale before the Gold Box discounts end at the end of the day. You’ll only have until tonight to lock-in the savings, so make sure you’re set for summer and grab yourself a warm weather-ready speaker.

While we just recently took a hands-on look at Marshall’s new lineup of III series speakers, there’s more from the iconic audio brand on tap today. The company just revealed its most capable Bluetooth speaker yet that packs one of the more featured audio arrays into a portable design. Marshall’s new Middleton may not pack the smart speaker features of the lead deal, but will serenade you with even more bass and clarity than its more portable Emberton counterpart.

Anker Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth Speaker features:

Intense 360° sound drops from back-to-back 5W (10W total) neodymium drivers for stunning sound in every direction—all powered by BassUp technology, multi-band DRC, and dual IIR passive radiators. Put the sound at the centre of your house party and give everyone front-row thrills. A halo of LEDs phase, pulse, and glow with the rhythm of your music for a next-level listening experience. Fill your house or yard with a personalized party atmosphere; 8 individual LEDs and 5 lighting modes offer complete customization.

