Columbia takes an extra 30% off for its members: Boots, jackets, more

Ali Smith -
FashionColumbia
50% off + 30% off

Columbia is currently offering an extra 30% off sale items for its Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up). Prices are as marked. Inside of this sale you can find deals on boots, jackets, pullovers, pants, and more. Plus, members receive complimentary delivery as well. A highlight from this sale is the men’s PHG Fleece Jacket that’s currently marked down to $20, which is 50% off the original rate. This fleece jacket is a perfect layering piece for spring weather. The fleece material also washes nicely and you can choose from two color options. I love that the collar has a contrasting design and it has two zippered pockets to store essentials. Better yet, it features a logo on the chest and back for a stylish touch. Find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Columbia

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
VIZIO’s 50-inch 120Hz VRR MQX 4K QLED HDR Smart T...
9to5Toys Daily: March 13, 2022 – 14-inch M2 Pro MacBo...
Smartphone Accessories: Momax 20W Airbox 10,000mAh Wire...
Seagate’s Expansion delivers 500GB of affordable ...
Score Anker’s Soundcore Flare Mini speaker with L...
Spigen unleashes new Rugged Armor Apple Watch Charger S...
Make 2023 the year of no Wi-Fi dead zones at home with ...
Grow your Siri setup with Philips Hue Color Ambiance sm...
Load more...
Show More Comments