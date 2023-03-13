Columbia takes an extra 30% off for its members: Boots, jackets, more

Columbia is currently offering an extra 30% off sale items for its Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up). Prices are as marked. Inside of this sale you can find deals on boots, jackets, pullovers, pants, and more. Plus, members receive complimentary delivery as well. A highlight from this sale is the men’s PHG Fleece Jacket that’s currently marked down to $20, which is 50% off the original rate. This fleece jacket is a perfect layering piece for spring weather. The fleece material also washes nicely and you can choose from two color options. I love that the collar has a contrasting design and it has two zippered pockets to store essentials. Better yet, it features a logo on the chest and back for a stylish touch. Find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Bugaboo II Fleece Interchange Jacket $103 (Orig. $210)
- Whirlibird IV Interchange Jacket $64 (Orig. $230)
- Newton Ridge Plus Omni-Heat Boot $42 (Orig. $120)
- Grand Trek II Down Hooded Jacket $64 (Orig. $230)
- PHG Fleece Jacket $20 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket $49 (Orig. $160)
- Mount Si Omni-Heat Infinity Down Parka $119 (Orig. $350)
- Minx Shorty III Boots $70 (Orig. $120)
- Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket $32 (Orig. $65)
- Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Jacket $113 (Orig. $230)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!