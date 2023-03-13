Govee’s Wi-Fi meat thermometer kit includes four probes and mobile alerts at $50 (45% off)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Wi-Fi 4-probe Meat Thermometer for $49.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal going rate of $90 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to our last mention and comes in at just $5 above the all-time low. Designed to let you remotely monitor a meal’s progress, you’ll find four individual probes here. This allows you to do things like monitor the progress of meat as well as keep an eye on the cabin temperature of your smoker at the same time. Plus, the probes have a 1.8°F accuracy and can measure from 32° to 572°F. The app also features the ability to send a notification to your phone when it reaches a certain temperature so you know when the meal is about to be done as well, making it even more convenient to use. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when opting for a digital, instant-read thermometer. This one on Amazon is just $13 Prime shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and is a great buy. While this isn’t designed for monitoring, it’ll give you a temperature reading in just a few seconds, which is perfect for checking if the steak is done right before pulling it off the grill.

While you’re outside around the grill, have the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 pump up the tunes for you and your friends. On sale for $80, you’d typically spend $100 for this waterproof speaker and it even has a compact size that lets you bring it anywhere. Plus, the battery can last up to 14 hours before it’s time to recharge, meaning it can go all day and into the night playing music before the party has to stop.

Govee Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer features:

With this WiFi meat thermometer, you can remotely keep track of the meat temperature anywhere, anytime. Monitor the food anywhere anytime by a phone, no need to worry about overcooking any more. Our bluetooth WiFi meat temperature is equipped with the Govee Home App smart system. When any of your temperatures are outside of your presets, you’ll receive an instant notification on the app and on your digital meat thermometer.

