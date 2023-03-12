Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 serenades you this spring at $80 in four colors (Save $20)

Amazon is now offering the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 Speaker for $79.99 shipped. Still delivering one of the first times that we’ve seen all four colors go on sale together, you’re looking at $20 in savings from the usual $100 MSRP. Just hitting the scene last fall, this one arrives within $10 of the all-time low from the holiday season and is the best discount of the year. Arriving with a handheld form-factor that’s backed by IP67 water-resistance for serenading you in the shower and more, the speaker can also float in water and packs the brand’s usual fabric-wrapped design. That build is now made of recycled materials, and arrives with improved battery compared to the previous-generation model with 14 hours of playback on a single charge rounding out the package around a 360-degree internal speaker system and stereo support. Detailing everything else that’s new this time around, our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect.

Save even more when you opt for the OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker instead at $26. This more affordable offering will still serenade you just about anywhere with IPX5 water-resistance in tow, but without the more impressive internal audio array. It does still pack a slim design that’s backed by up to 14 hours of listening.

While we just recently took a hands-on look at Marshall’s new lineup of III series speakers, there’s more from the iconic audio brand on tap today. The company just revealed its most capable Bluetooth speaker yet that packs one of the more featured audio arrays into a portable design. Marshall’s new Middleton may not pack the smart speaker features of the lead deal, but will serenade you will even more bass and clarity than its more portable Emberton counterpart.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 features:

ULTIMATE EARS WONDERBOOM 3 Ultra portable Bluetooth speaker with a surprisingly bigger 360-degree stereo sound that’s crisp, bassy, and ready to go with 14 hours of boom — anywhere you go. WONDERBOOM 3 is your ultimate companion whether you’re at the tailgate, a pool party, at home, or even in the shower. Bigger, longer, more sustainable. Bigger 360 sound. 14 hours of boom. Waterproof, dustproof and floatable. Double up for stereo sound. Durable, portable, with range.

