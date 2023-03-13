TP-Link’s Archer AX80 Wi-Fi 6 Router with 2.5GbE sees second discount to $200 low

Amazon is currently offering the latest TP-Link Archer AX80 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $199.99 shipped. Launching for $230 over December, this solid $30 discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve only tracked once before today. As this is a dual-band router, you will have access to 2.4GHz and 5GHz radios to provide wireless networking coverage speeds totaling up to 5,952Mb/s. Beamforming technology is used across the eight high-gain antennas to provide even coverage across your home so there are no dead spots. Additionally, you can integrate this router with Alexa to control the guest Wi-Fi network with just voice commands and TP-Link has now included a combination 2.5GbE WAN/LAN port for those with higher-speed internet plans. The Tether app will help you set up your new Archer router with guided instructions and give you access to management features. Head below for more.

This router comes with four Gigabit Ethernet ports but if you want more, you could grab the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $15. To get going with this switch all you need is the power connection and an Ethernet run from your router and you can immediately start using the other four ports. There’s no fan here so it operates silently and can be mounted to your desk or on a wall depending on your setup. I have this same switch and it works as advertised with no issues.

Are you looking for a mesh system instead of a single router? We’re currently tracking the eero 6+ Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Networking Systems marked down as low as $112 with the 2-pack of nodes running you $192. As one of eero’s latest releases, this mesh Wi-Fi 6 system is a great way to ensure that 2023 is the year of proper whole-home networking coverage. You’ll find up to 3,000-square feet of up to Gigabit wireless networking here, alongside a built-in Zigbee smart home hub and HomeKit control. eero also features a quality of service setting so that way you can ensure necessary devices, like computers for video calls or game consoles for gaming, get the bandwidth they need while other devices get deprioritized if there’s not enough.

TP-Link Archer AX80 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Go Further and Faster: Level up your Wi-Fi game with Wi-Fi 6 technology providing up to 4804 Mbps on 5.0 Ghz and 1148 Mbps on 2.4 Ghz band. Reach even further with eight high-gain antennas equipped with Beamforming to ensure vast coverage.

2.5G Multi-Gigabit Port: Breakthrough gigabit speeds and enter the multi-gig era of wired connection. With more internet service providers offering multi-gig wired connection, don’t let your router be a bottleneck.

TP-Link OneMesh Supported: Flexibly Create Whole Home Wi-Fi with Archer AX80 by adding a OneMesh supported Range Extender. OneMesh creates a single Wi-Fi network between your router and range extender, enabling you to switch seamlessly between one access point to another.

