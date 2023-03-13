Make 2023 the year of no Wi-Fi dead zones at home with eero 6+ mesh systems from $112

Patrick Campanale -
20% off From $112

Amazon is now discounting its eero 6+ Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Networking Systems priced from $111.99 shipped, exclusively for Prime members. The price reflects at checkout. Those without Prime membership can score the same price from Wellbots when using the code EERO20 at checkout. Leading the way is the 2-pack of eero 6+ Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Nodes for $191.99 for Prime members at Amazon, or matched for the same price at Wellbots with the aforementioned code. Down from $240, today’s 20% discount marks a return to our last mention from early February. As one of eero’s latest releases, this mesh Wi-Fi 6 system is a great way to ensure that 2023 is the year of proper whole-home networking coverage. You’ll find up to 3,000-square feet of up to Gigabit wireless networking here, alongside a built-in Zigbee smart home hub and HomeKit control. eero also features a quality of service setting so that way you can ensure necessary devices, like computers for video calls or game consoles for gaming, get the bandwidth they need while other devices get deprioritized if there’s not enough. Check out e to learn more, and be sure to head below to find additional details on all the discounted eero systems available today.

Remember, all of the Amazon deals listed here require a Prime membership to enjoy. However, the Wellbots discounts are available for all, without any type of membership being required. Just simply using the code EERO20 at checkout.

Additional eero 6+ deals:

Overhaul your on-the-go workflow after refreshing your wireless network. Apple’s latest 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pros are just as perfect for working from the couch as they are for handling your desk duties. With ample power to do video editing, 3D rendering, and more at home or on-the-go, this is a great laptop to use for your everyday work tasks. Plus, right now you can save $100 from the typical going rate, which marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked to date.

eero 6+ features:

Our newest, dual-band eero leverages 160 MHz channel support to maximize your wifi. Our patented TrueMesh technology intelligently routes traffic to reduce drop-offs and dead spots. So you can keep your smart home devices connected, whether you are home or away.

