Apple’s original MagSafe Leather Wallet comes in four styles with discount to $27 (Reg. $59)

Woot today has launched its latest Apple sale which will be discounting a collection of official accessories through the end of the month. Shipping is free for Prime members like usual, with a $6 delivery fee added on in any other case. Of all of these price cuts, the most notable falls to the original Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet at $26.99. This is down from its original $59 going rate and undercutting our previous mention by $1 with 54% in savings attached. We’ve seen today’s offer beaten before, but it’s a rare chance to save on the accessory in all four styles – instead of the single color price cuts we typically see.

While not the latest models with Find My integration, this official Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet sports much of the same features otherwise for the latest iPhone owners. Compatible with the just-released iPhone 14, as well as 13 and 12 series handsets, this build delivers a specially tanned and finished European leather look with built-in magnets to snap right onto the back of your device. It can hold two different IDs, bank cards, or even some cash, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Alongside the Apple leather MagSafe wallet, a collection of other first-party accessories are getting in on the savings. Ranging from MagSafe chargers to gear for AirTags, USB-C wall adapters, and even cases for previous-generation iPhones, there are plenty of price cuts up for grabs at some of the best prices yet. Everything starts from just $11, too.

Be sure to give our Apple guide a run-through to check out all of the other most notable price cuts right now. But when it comes to gear for your iPhone specifically, all of this week’s other best discounts, are up for grabs in our our smartphone accessories guide. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Nomad, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs.

Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is the perfect way to keep your ID and credit cards close at hand.Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a Clear or Silicone Case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The Leather Wallet is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

